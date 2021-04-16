Easily one of the most disrespectful songs of the entire year, and quite possibly one of the most hilarious diss tracks of the last decade, Spinabenz has made his viral masterpiece "Who I Smoke" available on all digital streaming platforms. Before this week, the song was only available on YouTube.

It seemed like it would be a tall task for Spinabenz to get sample clearance on the track, which heavily samples Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles." However, after the singer co-signed the track on social media, she likely O-K'd the track's addition to Apple Music and Spotify because, alas, it has finally been made more available on a wider scale.

The track gained viral recognition because of the comical video, directed by TeoShotThis. It shows Spinabenz on the golf course, smoking cigars with fellow Florida rappers Whoppa wit da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, and FastMoney Goon. Each of the four rappers takes turns dissing their opposition, taking aim at three deceased rappers from the Sunshine State. Bibby, Teki, and Lil Nine get called out in the song's hook, which is ridiculously ill-mannered. Bibby was a 16-year-old Florida rapper who was killed in 2019. Teki was another rapper that got killed in the same year. Lil Nine was 18-years-old when he passed away, also the victim of a murder in 2020.

If you've been looking for this one on your streaming service of choice, check now because it should be there. Are you a fan of the song?