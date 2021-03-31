"Who I Smoke" Is A Viral Masterpiece From Florida Rappers Spinabenz, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, & FastMoney Goon

If you haven't heard Spinabenz' latest record "Who I Smoke" with Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, and FastMoney Goon yet, you're seriously missing out.

The Florida rappers remixed Vanessa Carlton's classic pop record "A Thousand Miles", which has become a favorite for rappers worldwide. We've seen some viral remixes pop off in the last few years, including Cam'ron's interpolation of the track. One of the best, and by far the most disrespectful, comes by way of the Florida rap masterpiece "Who I Smoke".

The entire music video, directed by TeoShotThis, takes place on a golf course as Spinabenz, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, and FastMoney Goon look seriously out of place in preppy clothing, smoking cigars and hurling threats at their opps. The diss track uses "A Thousand Miles" as a back track, coming after deceased rappers Bibby, Teki, and Lil Nine, who the guys are supposedly "smoking" in the clip. The way the video is edited is genuinely comical, including shots of Whoppa dancing his heart out at the beginning of the song and all four guys pointing up enthusiastically to Heaven in the hook.

Watch the video for "Who I Smoke" below. We'll be lucky to ever get this one on streaming services because it feels like they'll never be able to clear this sample. Here's hoping...

Quotable Lyrics:

When I see you, I'ma push your sh*t back, boy

Choppa get to spittin' through your set, we don't fight, boy

12 paramedics couldn't save your f*ckin' life, boy

Rod K dead and he never comin' back, boy

We gon' treat this b*tch like a match, how we strike, boy