"Who I Smoke" Is A Viral Masterpiece From Florida Rappers Spinabenz, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, & FastMoney Goon

Alex Zidel
March 31, 2021 10:21
Spinabenz samples Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" on the wildly-disrespectful "Who I Smoke" featuring Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, and FastMoney Goon.


If you haven't heard Spinabenz' latest record "Who I Smoke" with Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, and FastMoney Goon yet, you're seriously missing out.

The Florida rappers remixed Vanessa Carlton's classic pop record "A Thousand Miles", which has become a favorite for rappers worldwide. We've seen some viral remixes pop off in the last few years, including Cam'ron's interpolation of the track. One of the best, and by far the most disrespectful, comes by way of the Florida rap masterpiece "Who I Smoke".

The entire music video, directed by TeoShotThis, takes place on a golf course as Spinabenz, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, and FastMoney Goon look seriously out of place in preppy clothing, smoking cigars and hurling threats at their opps. The diss track uses "A Thousand Miles" as a back track, coming after deceased rappers Bibby, Teki, and Lil Nine, who the guys are supposedly "smoking" in the clip. The way the video is edited is genuinely comical, including shots of Whoppa dancing his heart out at the beginning of the song and all four guys pointing up enthusiastically to Heaven in the hook.

Watch the video for "Who I Smoke" below. We'll be lucky to ever get this one on streaming services because it feels like they'll never be able to clear this sample. Here's hoping...

Quotable Lyrics

When I see you, I'ma push your sh*t back, boy
Choppa get to spittin' through your set, we don't fight, boy
12 paramedics couldn't save your f*ckin' life, boy
Rod K dead and he never comin' back, boy
We gon' treat this b*tch like a match, how we strike, boy

