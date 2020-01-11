mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OT Genasis Covers Vanessa Carlton's "1000 Miles" On "Tonight"

Aron A.
January 10, 2020 19:13
169 Views
21
1
Via YouTubeVia YouTube
Via YouTube

Tonight
OT Genasis

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Is OT Genasis the actual king of R&B?


We could be seeing a drastic musical transformation right in front of our eyes and we might not know it. OT Genasis' cover of Keyshia Cole's "Love" put him in a new light, one that's showing a complete side of the rapper who once passionately yelled that he has baking soda. The rapper is seemingly transitioning into R&B, perhaps in an attempt to overthrow YK Osiris as the king of R&B (it's a joke, relax). 

OT Genasis' latest cover is also a throwback. Tackling Vanessa Carlton's "1000 Miles," OT Genasis puts a twist on the track that he could only pull off. With a stunning visual of the rapper playing piano with a blue bandana tied to the front, he puts a murderous spin on the Grammy-nominated single.

Quotable Lyrics
When I meet you, I won't miss you
I'll put you under
'Cause you gon' fall, from my 9
I like walk-ups, I love drive-bys
'Cause you know I'll hit you with my 9
Yo momma won't see you tonight

OT Genasis
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  1
  169
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
OT Genasis Vanessa Carlton Keyshia Cole 1000 miles
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS OT Genasis Covers Vanessa Carlton's "1000 Miles" On "Tonight"
21
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject