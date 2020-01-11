OT Genasis Covers Vanessa Carlton's "1000 Miles" On "Tonight"

We could be seeing a drastic musical transformation right in front of our eyes and we might not know it. OT Genasis' cover of Keyshia Cole's "Love" put him in a new light, one that's showing a complete side of the rapper who once passionately yelled that he has baking soda. The rapper is seemingly transitioning into R&B, perhaps in an attempt to overthrow YK Osiris as the king of R&B (it's a joke, relax).

OT Genasis' latest cover is also a throwback. Tackling Vanessa Carlton's "1000 Miles," OT Genasis puts a twist on the track that he could only pull off. With a stunning visual of the rapper playing piano with a blue bandana tied to the front, he puts a murderous spin on the Grammy-nominated single.

Quotable Lyrics

When I meet you, I won't miss you

I'll put you under

'Cause you gon' fall, from my 9

I like walk-ups, I love drive-bys

'Cause you know I'll hit you with my 9

Yo momma won't see you tonight