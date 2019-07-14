New reports by Variety just indicated that Spider-Man: Far From Home continues to kill the box office. In its second week, the superhero tale managed to clock in another $45 million dollars which brought its overall domestic sales to $274 million dollars. Although this weekend represents a 50% decline from the premiere box office, it is managing to outdo its 2017 predecessor Homecoming.

The news comes right after the same news outlet reported on the numbers tied to Spider-Man: Far From Home's global success. Domestically, the movie has been doing extremely well and so more than expected. With a $39.2 million dollar premiere clocked in on Tuesday and a week box office of $185 million dollars, the movie continues to acquire greater success as we go. And now, the numbers tied to the latest Marvel movie reveal that there is further great news to rejoice about. According to Variety, Far From Home was already off to a great start with $395 million dollars in ticket sales within the first ten days of its release worldwide, but now the Tom Holland-led movie is looking at touching $600 million dollars worldwide. The current ticket sales are at $580 million dollars globally which is not far off from the goal of $600 million.

[Via]