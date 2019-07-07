Yesterday, we reported on Spider-Man: Far From Home as expected to make over $180 million dollars by the end of the weekend and it appears the estimates were right. According to Variety, the Far From Home instalment managed to garner $185 million dollars within six days of its release in theatres. This makes for a very successful week in the box office, precisely one which takes a jab at the ongoing rumored franchise fatigue critics have brought up. The latter makes for a much larger figure than the initial estimate of $125 to $150 million range it was previously given. Considering July 4th is not necessarily a movie-going type of long-weekend, it is fair to say the movie killed it. Internationally, the movie has also been doing well with $218.5 million dollars in international box office sales. Indeed, our friendly neighborhood accomplice Spider-Man appears to be flying high.

The previous reports by Variety previously showed that that the movie did very good on its Tuesday premiere by generating a total of $39.2 million dollars domestically from exactly 4,634 North American locations. The opening day results broke a record by setting a new standard for Tuesday ticket sales. Additionally, the film managed to supersede the records previously set by the Andrew Garfield-starring film The Amazing Spider-Man which was released back in 2012.

