Marvel has finally unveiled the latest installment to the Spider-Man franchise, Far From Home, and the box office numbers are in. As the movie released a bit earlier than expected by hitting theatres on July 2nd rather than the weekend, fans have swarmed to the nearest cinema to watch the highly-anticipated movie. And reports by Variety indicate that the movie has done amazingly good on its premiere by generating a total of $39.2 million dollars domestically from exactly 4,634 North American locations. The opening day results broke a record by setting a new standard for Tuesday ticket sales. Additionally, the film managed to supersede the records previously set by the Andrew Garfield-starring film The Amazing Spider-Man which was released back in 2012. The aforementioned title only brought in $35 million dollars which remains a bit close to the newer Spider-Man's performing sales.

Expectations tied to the new film clock in at around $125 million dollars within the first six days. Furthermore, slightly more ambitious estimates think that the movie could potentially bring in $150 million dollars should we consider the power of word of mouth. The movie has upgraded from the previous Spider-Man installment, the 2017 Homecoming movie, which debuted at $117 million within the span of three days. Although it is not expected that the new movie will achieve the kind of records Avengers: End Game has, it remains nevertheless impressive.

[Via]