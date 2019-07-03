AlthoughSpider-Man: Far From Home will be officially out in theatres this weekend, the critical reviews are in. According to The Mix, Rotten Tomatoes has granted the newly released film and recent addition to the Marvel Universe with a 96% score, verified by a 98% All Audience Score. The scores stemmed from a pool of moviegoers, who rated the movie fairly well. Antoinette D gave the film 4 stars and wrote: "Far from home was so good and funny I thoroughly enjoyed it. I can’t wait to see what happens next with the nerdy Peter Parker because the end credit scenes left a lot of space for whatever comes next. This movie is proof that the MCU can (even though we don’t want it to) survive without Tony Stark."

On the other hand, Jackson R defined his reaction as “I laughed, I cried, I loved it," and gave it 4 and a half stars. Other positive reviews can be looked at right here. Metacritic offered a different perspective as the user score sits at 7.8 with 18 positive reviews, 2 mixed, and 1 negative. Overall, the movie is doing considerably good and we look forward to acquiring the domestic box office numbers from both the premiere and first week.

