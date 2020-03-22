When Netflix pulled the plug on the Charlie Cox-led Daredevil series, fans were justifiably outraged. The show, which had completed its third season, featured some of the greatest fight scenes in the enter Marvel Cinematic Universe -- tenuously connected though it may have been. Not to mention some of the most thorough character work, one of the many benefits of long-form television. Alas, all good things must come to an end, and Daredevil's tenure in the MCU was brought to an unceremonious end in November 2018.

At the time, the Netflix statement alluded to the fact "the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel." Now, it's possible we might be gaining further enlightenment as to how. According to director and noted comic-book connoisseur Kevin Smith, there's a rumor going around that Charlie Cox will be reprising the role of Matt Murdock in the third installment of the Spider-Man franchise.

"Did you hear that Spider-Man, the new Spider-Man movie, gonna have a lawyer in it?" teased Smith, speaking on his Fatman Beyond podcast. "Charlie Cox, they’re bringing in as Matt Murdock. That’s been the rumor online and they say that’s like the one that like Marvel’s like goddamn it how did that get out." Given the circumstances of Far From Home, which found Peter Parker in jeopardy like never before, it wouldn't be surprising to see the web-slinger lawyering up. And who better to take up the mantle of defender than The Man Without Fear?

Granted, this one is only a rumor, so take it well salted. Yet the television Marvel universe remains beloved, and more importantly, brimming with unfinished business. It feels like it's only a matter of time before we see Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher return to the screen with a vengeance.

