charlie cox
- MoviesSpider-Man 3 Rumored To Feature DaredevilKevin Smith claims to have heard rumors that Daredevil is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Revival Petition Reaches Over 100,000 PeopleWill the fans save the show?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Star Charlie Cox Breaks His Silence On Show's CancellationCox is just as sad as we are. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentStudy Reveals "Daredevil" Was One Of Netflix's Top Shows, So Why The Cancel?"Daredevil" was top ranked. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMarvel Hints At Daredevil's Fate Hours After Netflix CancellationWhat's going on over at Disney is the question?By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix Cancels "Daredevil" After Three SeasonsGoodbye Matt Murdock.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentAll The Marvel Netflix Shows, RankedWhere do "The Defenders" rank for you?By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Daredevil" Season 3 Features An Emotional "Mass Effect" Easter Egg"Mass Effect" has serious influence. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Season 3 Trailer Exposes Matt Murdock's Identity To The KingpinNo more secret identity for Daredevil. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Season 3 Continues Promo Run With Kingpin Focused TrailerThe Kingpin is ready for a mighty return. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Season 3 Trailer Highlights The Kingpin & Matt Murdock's Opposing EnergiesDaredevil and his arch nemesis reunite. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Defenders" May Unite With Different Heroes For A Second SeasonThe Defenders may see another reunion. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Season Three Teaser Hints At The Darkest Episodes YetThings get dark for Matt Murdock. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVWatch Netflix's Season 3 Teaser For "Daredevil""Daredevil" is returning soon.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Season Three Will Feature BullseyeKingpin won't be the only villain. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix Confirms "Daredevil" Season 3 Will Arrive In 2018"Daredevil" among the Netflix favorites to premiere before year's end.By Devin Ch