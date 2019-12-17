soWAYV's Girl Goes "Both Wayz" In Exclusive New Video

HNHH PREMIERE: soWAYV unveils a new video from his project.

soWAYV was once so out of tune with his girlfriend that he didn't even know she was into women too. When he found that out, he was low-key upset until he realized it could work to his advantage. That's when he decided to write "Both Wayz," a banger dedicated to the bisexual men and women around the world and also an ode to the hustle he enjoyed before music.

Premiering "Both Wayz" exclusively with HotNewHipHop, the rising rapper enjoys time with his girl and her girl in the pool, detailing their unique bond and diving deep into his past life. The artist told us: "This is off my full project, it came about when I was writing and in the process I was dealing with my past relationships and my past career. This was a song to me about letting go of something and being open to new things, freedom, accepting a new path. 'Both Wayz' represents the old career I use to have and also the new one and how I literally get it both wayz and also about me lowkey finding that my girl liked girls all along, I use to be fake mad about it till I realized I kind of liked it."

Watch the video above and tell us how you feel about it.