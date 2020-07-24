After his surprise comeback campaign two years ago, Soulja Boy returned to wherever he had been hiding for such a long time. However, it looks like he decided to switch up his life and now, he's sporting a fresh new look without many of his face tattoos.

The rapper had previously expressed interest in removing some of his face tattoos, which must have been extremely painful but, at the end of the day, he deemed it worthy. He's showing off the results of his laser session and people are saying that the 29-year-old looks better than ever before.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For the first time in a while, Soulja Boy looks healthy, happy, and youthful. It wouldn't be a shocker to hear that he has struggled over the years but, in 2020, he looks incredible after getting the majority of his facial ink taken off.

People are celebrating the rapper's new look, voicing their happiness for him in the comments of The Shade Room's post.

The artist has been quiet as of late, not making too many headlines, which, let's be honest, is probably a good thing for him. In recent years, the majority of news about Soulja has been negative, detailing his social media antics and more noise that would drown out his musical output.

What do you think of his new look?