It's been quite some time since the world has heard from Young Draco. After serving nearly three months in jail, Soulja Boy was released from custody and retreated into his own private bubble. Fans were used to seeing the outspoken and flashy artist take to social media to brag about his status and wealth, but since he's returned home, all has been quiet.

The 29-year-old's manager, Miami Mike, revealed to TMZ that Soulja Boy has been spending his time wisely by taking care of his health. Soon after he was arrested, the rapper began gaining weight, and now he's 50 pounds heavier than the 130 pounds he weighed when he began his sentence. Mike also shared with the outlet that Drako has also gone sober as he's quit lean, alcohol, and drugs. TMZ states that the rapper would spend somewhere between $500 to $800 per day on lean, alone.

Earlier this month, Mike shared a video clip of Soulja Boy to let fans know that the rapper wasn't hiding out. "The Biggest Comeback continues!! He's just moving different & try"na stay out of the way & trouble," Mike wrote before saying that a documentary and boxing match against Jake Paul are on the horizon.