The recently freed artist is shrinking his circle of friends and staying away from social media.
Back in April, we reported that "Crank That" rapper and producer, Soulja Boy, had been sentenced to 240 days in jail, due to a violation of his probation. Soulja had failed to complete his court-ordered community service, and then attempted to falsify evidence that he had completed it. Not too long after, however, we posted the surprising update that Soulja had actually been released early from prison, spending only a little over three months behind bars as opposed to his original sentencing, meaning he was let out almost 5 months earlier than was planned. LA's Sherrif's Department informed sources at the time that Soulja's good behavior during the time he served, as well as overcrowding, were the reasons behind his early release. Now it seems he's carrying on that good behavior even after being set free, as TMZ reports that sources close to the artist claim that he is a "changed man."
Amy Graves/BET/Getty Images
Going into more detail, the publication alleges that Soulja is "shrinking his social circle and shying away from social media," with sources informing them that his time behind bars in L.A. County Jail was an eye-opener, and that he was actively cutting people off, as well as his time on Twitter and Instagram since being back home. About just who it is exactly he's cutting off, Soulja apparently had taken to kicking quite a few people out of his home in the San Fernando Valley - the one that was burglarized while he was locked up. At the time, a few people had broken into Soulja's home and escaped with $500,000 in cash, jewelry and his iPhone, which they used to go live on Soulja's IG. The 28 year-old was convinced that the burglary was an inside job, and still upset by the incident, he reportedly "just wants to keep to himself and stay away from the masses." This could be a. step in the right direction for the artist.