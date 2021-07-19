mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Soulja Boy Finally Drops "She Make It Clap" Remix Ft. French Montana

Aron A.
July 19, 2021 14:54
266 Views
03
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

She Make It Clap (Remix)
Soulja Boy Feat. French Montana

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Soulja Boy taps French Montana for the remix.


We're supposedly a week away from the release of Soulja Boy's new album, Draco. It will be his first project to be released under his deal with Virgin Music. The rapper's been unloading new singles on a weekly basis with hopes that at least one of them will propel to Billboard success like "She Make It Clap."

Soulja Boy is keeping the song's momentum up with a brand new remix that he unveiled earlier today featuring French Montana. The two debuted the record at Verzuz with Bow Wow to build the anticipation. Soulja's original verse remains intact while French comes through with references to KimYe's split, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's reunion, and Mayweather-Paul's fight. 

Soulja previously hinted at a remix with Nicki Minaj, though it's possible that he's saving that for the release of Draco.

Quotable Lyrics
Made it clap like a round of applause
In the water blue seats with the butterfly doors
You can give me those Ms, you can keep your awards
N***as be broke, they be lying on the Forbes

Soulja Boy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  1
  266
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Soulja Boy French Montana
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Soulja Boy Finally Drops "She Make It Clap" Remix Ft. French Montana
03
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject