Soulja Boy Finally Drops "She Make It Clap" Remix Ft. French Montana

We're supposedly a week away from the release of Soulja Boy's new album, Draco. It will be his first project to be released under his deal with Virgin Music. The rapper's been unloading new singles on a weekly basis with hopes that at least one of them will propel to Billboard success like "She Make It Clap."

Soulja Boy is keeping the song's momentum up with a brand new remix that he unveiled earlier today featuring French Montana. The two debuted the record at Verzuz with Bow Wow to build the anticipation. Soulja's original verse remains intact while French comes through with references to KimYe's split, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's reunion, and Mayweather-Paul's fight.

Soulja previously hinted at a remix with Nicki Minaj, though it's possible that he's saving that for the release of Draco.

Quotable Lyrics

Made it clap like a round of applause

In the water blue seats with the butterfly doors

You can give me those Ms, you can keep your awards

N***as be broke, they be lying on the Forbes