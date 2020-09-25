$NOT Goes Back To School For "Revenge"

$NOT has been buzzing in the SoundCloud rap scene for some time, slowly gathering a legion of devoted fans which led to a recent signing with Lyor Cohen's 300 Entertainment.

Although he became known for his dark sound and emo aesthetic, his debut album with 300 saw the Florida rapper stepping out of his comfort zone and experimenting with new textures and elements.

It seems $NOT has been harbouring some mainstream ambitions. He expands on his sonic experimentation by releasing what is arguably his biggest shot at a crossover hit yet.

"Revenge" showcases the pop inclinations that $NOT has previously hinted at in his earlier music, but in full display. Over a simple guitar-based beat from go-to producer Eem Triplin, he proves he might be the next emo kid to hit the Billboard charts.

$NOT links up with music video wunderkind Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade for the accompanying visuals, which brings him back to school in all black against a bright yellow color scheme.

Check out "Revenge" and let us know what you think in the comments below. Are you looking forward to his upcoming follow-up with 300?

Quotable Lyrics

I don't really wanna know about nothing

N____ always tryna make assumptions

And it's always on that f*ck shit, so it's f*ck it

Ballin on these n____ cause I'm making straight buckets

Fendi on my body, n____ can't afford a jacket

Pistol on my waist, f*ck n____ it's a habit

If it's snow that she want, f*ck n____, you can have it

If you want some clout, put a fork in a outlet