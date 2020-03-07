$NOT Takes A Melodic Approach To Trap On Debut Album "- TRAGEDY +"

Trap music, while fun in nature, can definitely get a bit redundant when you come to the realization that the genre is built off the same Hi-hat beat being reworked over and over (and over) again. However, many rappers find ways to approach the sound from different perspectives, and rising Florida emcee $NOT accomplished that over the span of 12 tracks on his debut album - TRAGEDY +.

What makes $NOT's debut on 300 Entertainment so impressive is how surprisingly melodic it all sounds. While you wouldn't be wrong in the least bit to categorize his overall vibe as emo rap, there are many elements at play throughout this half-hour project that include acoustic ("YOU KNOW"), jazz lounge ("GOSHA"), R&B/soul ("FALL IN LOVE") and even tribal chants ("ROADRUNNER +") to make for a very interesting mix when you play it track by track. It's a project that's not exactly avante garde or completely new, but he definitely gets props for stepping outside the box on this one. Who would've thought trap music could be so eclectic?

Listen to $NOT get out his feelings on his debut album - TRAGEDY + below:

Tracklist:

1. "YOU KNOW (INTRO)"

2. "PRESSURE"

3. "FALL IN LOVE"

4. "Moon & Stars" (feat. Maggie Lindemann)

5. "ROADRUNNER +"

6. "WHAT’S THE PROBLEM"

7. "MISTAKE (CHOPPA BOY)"

8. "MONARCH"

9. "MEGAN"

10. "BERETTA" (feat. ​​wifisfuneral)

11. "GOSHA"

12. "STRANDED *"