There must be something in the air that has all these hip-hop heiresses ready to show the world that they aren't the youngin's you may have remembered from years ago. In a similar fashion to how we saw Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter promoting Savage X Fenty lingerie on the 'Gram last week, Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus is now flexing her own form of body positivity by showing off a set of booty-bearing photos.



Prince Williams/Filmmagic

Seen above at a 2017 BET Experience Concert just a day after her 18th birthday, Cori has since continued to develop into womanhood without acting too far ahead of her age. Although her 21st birthday isn't for another three-and-a-half months, Tha Doggfather emcee's youngest child is making sure the world gets rid of the child-like image that may be associated with the chubby-faced pre-teen people grew up seeing on the E! series Snoop Dogg's Father Hood. Wearing nothing but a black thong and side boob-bearing crop top, Cori definitely made sure her message was heard (and seen!) loud and clear. If she feels comfortable in the skin she's in, all we can do is commend her and give props to the confidence.

Check out Cori Broadus' cheeky flicks below via The Neighborhood Talk, and let us know if you agree with her freedom to bare it all down in the comments: