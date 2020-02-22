Former Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Reginae Carter will always be a princess in the eyes of her superstar father Lil Wayne, but at the age of 21 years old she's now quickly growing into a young lady that is totally in control of her womanhood. That's why we give her major props for being a bold new brand ambassador for Rihanna's wildly successful lingerie line Savage X Fenty.



Thaddaeus McAdams / Filmmagic/ Getty

The past few years have seen the hip-hop heiress really find a lane for herself outside of Weezy's shadow and that of her equally beautiful mom Toya Johnson. She recently hopped on Instagram to give her 4.8 million followers a look at just how grown she's gotten, modeling the latest lingerie pieces from the brand's "Savage Spring" collection. The pics she posted garnered hundreds of thousands of likes, including one from her bestie Zonnique and another from the rap queen herself Nicki Minaj. Overall, we think she looks amazing and makes for a respectful role model when it comes to women her age looking for a good example of body positivity. Keep it up, Reg!

Peep Reginae's model steez for Savage X Fenty below: