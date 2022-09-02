Snoop Dogg Unveils "Metaverse: The NFT Drop, Vol 2" Ft. Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa & More

Snoop Dogg's had one hell of a year. From acquiring Death Row Records to performing at the Super Bowl a short while later, and his many business ventures, Snoop's not only getting to the bag but he's having a lot of fun while he's at it. On top of that, he's been more active musically in recent times than he has in the past, especially in the world of NFTs and Crypto.

Today, Snoop delivered his latest project, Metaverse: The NFT Vol. 2. The new project boasts 12 songs in total with some stellar guest appearances. Frequent collaborator October London appears early on in the tracklist while Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, and Warren G are also featured. Snoop also includes a posthumous contribution from Nate Dogg, who appears alongside Warren G on "Rolling Down The Highway."