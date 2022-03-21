Mike Tyson made headlines last week after revealing ear-shaped cannabis edibles that were named, "Mike Bites." It's an on-brand product launch that intertwines Tyson's love for cannabis and his most infamous moment in the boxing ring.



JC Olivera/Getty Images

Mike might be a prolific smoker but that doesn't mean that he'd be willing to try and outsmoke Snoop Dogg. The famed champion recently appeared on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game with Gillie Da King and Wallo where the conversation of a smoking competition came up. Gillie and Mike were smoking out when Mike explained that Gillie wouldn't stand a chance against Snoop Dogg in a Smoker's Olympics.

"If you and Snoop were really in a competition, Snoop wouldn't talk. He would just lay back and smoke," Mike explained, "and you kill. He wouldn't be having no conversation here and there and passing the joint. He would just lay back and kill you... wouldn't even talk to a n***a."

Gillie said that he gives Snoop his respect before suggesting that "Unc' couldn't smoke with me, either."

Snoop Dogg reposted the video, writing, "U heard da champ."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Mike's explained that Snoop's lungs are different, citing a pre-show session that left him so high that he had to go home. Tyson said that he would tag along with Snoop and Dre for performances when they were on tour. "Let me tell you what happened: they were already an hour late, right? An hour and a half late," Mike explained. "They come out to the show, Snoop sees me and goes, 'No, let's go back on the bus for another two hours.' I said, 'what the fuck?' and the people are still waiting. He went out and he performed. I'm too high, I didn't even go out. I turned around and went home."

Check the full episode out below.