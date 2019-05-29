This week, Mike Tyson started trending when it was alleged that he had gotten into a fist fight with Wack 100, Blueface and The Game's manager. The two had been discussing Tupac Shakur on Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast when things seemingly got heated. Last night, Wack shared a video of himself clutching a bottle of prescription pain meds and today, the boxer confirmed that he pulled some punches on the music executive. I don't know about you but Mike Tyson is one of the last men I would ever want to get into a fight with. He literally bit off somebody's ear. Hopefully, Wack 100's facial features are still intact. As we wait to find out more about that situation, Wiz Khalifa decided to flex on all his followers, saying that he and Iron Mike are in a league of their own when it comes to smoking weed.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When you think of rappers who smoke the loudest of the loud, Wiz Khalifa is right up there with Snoop Dogg. We all know Mike Tyson can get up there too and in Wiz's latest post, he proved that he and Mike are in a world of their own. Simply posting a photo of the two of them puffing on a couple of joints, Wiz said that they go "pound for pound." Clearly, he doesn't mean that they can have a fair fight in the ring. Despite Wiz's training in MMA, he would probably still get his ass knocked out by Mike Tyson.