Mike Tyson has been one of the strongest forces in the cannabis industry for a few years, becoming one of the biggest crossover stories from the sports world to the cannabis business. This week, it was announced that the former championship boxer had launched a new product called Mike Bites, ear-shaped gummies that back a strong THC-infused punch.

The genius move to sell ear-shaped edibles was, obviously, influenced by Mike Tyson's infamous fight against Evander Holyfield in 1997, biting off a chunk of the boxer's ear. Hopefully, Holyfield gets a lifetime supply of Mike Bites. As the world continues to react to the smart business endeavor, 50 Cent has officially given his take on Mike Bites, seemingly giving them his seal of approval.

"I thought i seen everything," wrote the iconic rapper on Instagram. "MIKE! WTF."



Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Announcing his new ear-shaped edibles this week, Tyson said, "It’s only the beginning." Could he have other ear-shaped cannabis delicacies coming soon?

This wasn't the only hot topic that 50 Cent shared his reaction to on Thursday. He has also been following Jussie Smollett's legal case closely, commenting on the actor being released from Cook County Jail just six days into his 150-day sentence.

"They let this fool out in less than a week. LOL," he said about Jussie's release.

Check out 50's new post about Mike Tyson below and let us know what you think about the ear-shaped edibles in the comments.



