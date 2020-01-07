It was announced last week that toy company Hasbro had officially acquired Entertainment One, the parent company of Death Row Records. That means that the imprint that birthed classic albums such as Dr. Dre's The Chronic, Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle, and Tupac Shakur's All Eyez On Me is currently operated by the same people that distribute My Little Pony dolls. At the height of Death Row's popularity, Suge Knight and Dre were said to have been earning $100,000,000 annually for the label, running it with finesse and strong business acumen. After the death of Pac, the incarceration of Suge, and the departures of Dre and Snoop, things began to go downhill for Death Row Records. The Doggfather knows a thing or two about how things spiralled out of control for Suge and Dre's baby, speaking on the current state of affairs in the United States and likening President Donald Trump's actions to those of Suge Knight.



Robert Mora/Getty Images

Editing Trump's face on a photo of Suge Knight in a red suit, Snoop Dogg compared Trump's recent moves to the former co-founder of Death Row Records. "Trump out here running the country like it's Death Row Records," laughed the West Coast legend. In the past, the 48-year-old has been extremely critical of American politics, especially with Trump in charge. He previously took a trip to the White House solely for the purpose of lighting up a blunt and raising his middle finger to the Republican party residing inside.

This begs the question: how would Suge Knight run the country if he were elected President?