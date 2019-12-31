Death Row Records had a short run but within that time, they defined an era of hip-hop. With Tupac, Snoop Dogg, MC Hammer, and many others occupying the roster, they dominated the rap game for a few years before things went to shambles. The company filed for bankruptcy in the mid-aughts.

Earlier this year, we reported that Death Row Records had been acquired by Hasbro following a massive acquisition of eOne Entertainment. Brian Goldner, Hasbro CEO, announced that they've officially purchased Entertainment One, the company that owns Death Row Records. In the previous announcement, Goldner revealed that purchased Entertainment One for $3.8B. Now, they've closed the acquisition and made it official.

"We are excited about what we can do together and see tremendous opportunity for shareholder value creation through this acquisition,” Goldner said in a statement in a press release. “Our businesses are highly complementary with substantial synergies and a great cultural fit. The addition of eOne accelerates our blueprint strategy by expanding our brand portfolio with eOne’s beloved global preschool brands, adding proven TV and film expertise, and creating additional opportunities for long-term profitable growth. We are pleased to welcome the incredibly talented eOne team to our Company.”

Suge Knight previously stated that Ray Jwould be handling the music side of Death Row a few months ago. With the new acquisition, it's unclear how this might affect the Death Row catalog now that it's in Hasbro's possession.