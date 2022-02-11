mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoop Dogg Drops "BODR" Ft. Nate Dogg, Nas, The Game, T.I., DaBaby, & More

Erika Marie
February 11, 2022 00:46
BODR
Snoop Dogg

Snoop's latest comes just days ahead of what's expected to be an epic Super Bowl halftime performance.


The big weekend has arrived and we’re not sure what has gained more attention: the Super Bowl or the event’s halftime show. Once the news was shared that Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg would be performing at the halftime show, fans have been speculating as to what to expect. This all comes at a monumental time for Snoop who has not only taken a new position at Def Jam, but he’s acquired Death Row Records and released a new album, Bacc on Death Row or BODR.

The record is packed with familiar faces as Snoop hosts features from Nas, The Game, T.I., Sleepy Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Uncle Murda, DaBaby, Lil Duval, the late-great Nate Dogg, and many more. This is a project that fans of the Long Beach icon have been waiting for, so stream BODR and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Still Smokin
2. Gun Smoke
3. Coming Back ft. October London, Nefertitti Avani
4. Sandwich Bag
5. Conflicted ft. Nas
6. Daddy ft. Emo Trap
7. Doggystylin
8. Crip Ya Enthusiasm
9. Gotta Keep Pushing ft. T.I., Sleepy Brown
10. House I Built
11. Outside The Box ft. Nate Dogg
12. Jerseys In The Rafters ft. The Game
13. Pop Pop ft. DaBaby
14. Catch a Vibe ft. HeyDeon
15. It's In The Air ft. Jane Handcock, Uncle Murda
16. We Don't Gotta Worry No More ft. Wiz Khalifa
17. Get This D*ck ft. Lil Duval, October London
18. Snoopy Don't Go ft. October London

