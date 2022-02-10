The artist formerly known as Kanye West, Ye must not have seen what Snoop Dogg said about his boots earlier this week (or he's simply brushing it aside) because he's giving the legendary West Coast rapper his flowers following his historic acquisition of Death Row Records.

It was reported on Wednesday (February 9) that Snoop Dogg had acquired the rights to Death Row Records. After Snoop admitted at the end of last year that he wanted to buy Death Row but never got the chance, it seems the opportunity presented itself because now, Snoop is the owner of the label. After dissing the boots that Ye has been wearing for the last few weeks, Snoop earned a reaction from Yeezy over his acquisition of Death Row.

Co-signing a post made by Curren$y, Ye agreed with his sentiment, which said, "Snoop acquiring Deathrow is black future month as f*ck."





Ye has been leading initiatives for Black Future Month to replace Black History Month, explaining why in a recent brunch with prominent Black media members over the weekend. "America is made to enslave us. What they ever gave us? We done proved, we done showed. It's documented, now it's cemented. Black Future, it's time to invent it. If Ye said it, you know that he meant it," said Ye recently.

Check out Ye's post about Snoop Dogg acquiring Death Row Records and let us know what you think about this in the comments.



