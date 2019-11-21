For a rising west coast rapper, a co-sign from Snoop Dogg is worth its weight in chronic and/or gold. The Doggfather has cemented himself as a legendary figure in music history, having contributed his smooth vocals to countless smash singles and even more deep cut classics. His debut album Doggystyle remains an essential piece of hip-hop history, and his legendary crossover into mainstream icon status speaks to the wide-ranging scope of his appeal. Suffice it to say, this is Snoop Dogg we're talking about; you already know the deal and then some.

Today, Big Snoop took to Instagram to engage in a low-key torch-pass, showing some love to Rhythm + Flow's winner D Smoke. Hailing from Inglewood like rappers Mack-10 and AMG, D Smoke left a hell of an impression on fans of the Netflix reality series. Despite coming up with the reality TV flex, D Smoke's artistry has been made abundantly clear through his existing music, including the recent Inglewood High project.

Moving forward, we can only hope that Snoop and D Smoke's link-up ended with a bit of studio time. Even if it's only for a chorus.