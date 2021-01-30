Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are one of the sweetest unlikely friendships to come out of Hollywood in recent years. The two first met on the set of The Martha Stewart Show in 2008, and their energies matched perfectly on their late-night cooking show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, which ran for two seasons on VH1. The two are absolutely captivating and hilarious on television together, which is why they were selected to host the 2021 Puppy Bowl. The Puppy Bowl is an annual pre-Super Bowl special that will be premiering on Discovery+ and Animal Planet on Sunday, February 7th.

The special will run for about three hours and will feature 70 adoptable dogs from the Annenberg Pet Space, Paw Works, and SPCA LA. Snoop and Martha’s pups will also be in attendance to send out messages to fans during the show.

During the Puppy Bowl, rescue dogs compete for the coveted “Lombarky” trophy by running around, playing, and “scoring” alongside the other dogs. The Puppy Bowl is certainly one of the most heartwarming events of the year and it leads to a lot of rescue adoptions for needy dogs. According to a statement about the event, "We'll see their skills play out in the brand-new GEICO Stadium, where these adoptable players have even more room to rumble and fumble!"

Before you find yourself stressing over the actual Super Bowl, take some time to relax with Snoop and Martha during the 2021 Puppy Bowl on February 7th.

