When Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart struck up their unlikely friendship, nobody quite knew what would come of their bond. The two now host a successful television program and provide much-needed comedic relief whenever we need a quick laugh. While their relationship is certainly strange, there's no doubt that they genuinely care for one another. As the Tekashi 6ix9ine trial began last week, nobody expected Stewart, one of the world's most renowned home specialists, to have a say on the matter. However, she chimed in on an Instagram post that her friend Snoop uploaded, effectively participating in the public roast of 6ix9ine. Now, the Doggfather is out here claiming that his buddy, the home improvement guru, has more street credibility than the rainbow-haired rapper and he may very well be correct.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

As we all know, 6ix9ine has been singing to the feds, breaking several codes and proving absolutely no loyalty to his former homies. That being said, we do see both sides of the story. There is literally audio proof that points to Shotti and the rest of the Nine Treys planning to "super violate" the rapper so you can't really blame him for throwing them under the bus. Still, Snoop Dogg wants everyone to know that Martha Stewart is more of a gangster than Tekashi, which is likely the truth.

"As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY, I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial," wrote Snoop in meme format. "Baby girl kept it 10 toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself, like the true baddie she is."

Who has more street cred in your eyes? Tekashi or Martha?