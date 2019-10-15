Well known sneaker customizer Dominic Ciambrone, aka The Shoe Surgeon, has been on an Air Jordan kick as of late, which has resulted in the release of a luxe Chicago colorway of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1, as well as a tie-dye pair made from AstroWorld merch and another exotic "What the Scrap” Air Jordan 1 colorway.

For his latest project, Ciambrone crafted a lux Air Jordan 4 for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

According to The Shoe Surgeon, each pair is hand crafted with purple LV Denim, a vegetable tan leather tongue tag with LV's signature yellow top stitch and black plonge lining.

The kicks were designed for OBJ but there are 11 other pairs up for grabs right now on The Shoe Surgeon's web store. Although, it'll cost you $4,500. Check out some additional photos below, and click here if you're willing to shell out a few thousand for the limited edition 4s.