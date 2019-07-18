Well known sneaker customizer Dominic Ciambrone, more commonly referred to as "The Shoe Surgeon," will be releasing an exclusive "Astroworld" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 project this Saturday July 20.

The special edition sneakers come equipped with tie-dyed pieces of merchandise taken from La Flame's Astroworld Tour, with each colorway being completely unique. In addition to the colorful display on the upper, the custom kicks also feature tie-dyed outsoles and The Shoe Surgeon's logo on the tongue.

Select pairs, priced at $5,000, will be up for grabs through theshoesurgeon.com starting at 11am ET on July 20. Continue scrolling for some additional images of the Astroworld Air Jordan 1s, and click here to preview Travis Scott's upcoming Air Jordan 6 collab.

