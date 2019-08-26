Sneaker customizer Dominic Ciambrone, more commonly known as The Shoe Surgeon, has another lux Air Jordan 1 on the market, this time combining elements of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 collab with the iconic Chicago colorway.

The kicks come equipped with premium leather and reptile detailing, highlighted by the familiar, backwards black Nike swoosh just as it appears on the Cactus Jack 1s. The customs were actually crafted from a regular Air Jordan 1 but The Shoe Surgeon perfectly replicates the design of La Flame's popular collab.

Of course, these handcrafted, ready to order 1s don't come cheap. Dubbed the Air Jordan 1 "TS Expensive Chicago," the sneakers are priced at $4,000 with sizes ranging from 5-17.

Check out some additional images of the kicks in the IG posts embedded below, and click here to preview The Shoe Surgeon's other Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1 project.