Smoove'L Aims For King Of NY Status With Debut Album "Ice Cups And Shootouts"

As New York rap goes, Brooklyn is the epicenter for many of the legends that get birthed into the game. With 2020 proving to be a true shift in hip-hop from all levels, many new emcees from the area will soon battle it out to take claim for that coveted "King Of New York" title. For Smoove'L, his debut album Ice Cups And Shootouts might just be the one to get him to the top.

The 17-track offering is short on features, with Fleazi Bambino and Toosii making sole appearances, and it allows for Smoove'L to really flex his skills and let fans know what he's coming with. An ongoing theme that seems to play a huge role throughout is the span of his emotions, which can be lovey dovey at times like on the tracks "Bae Boo Stink" and "Get Married," or get back to his street roots like on drill cuts "Bag Talk" and "Period." The project makes for the start of a promising career that can definitely use tweaking and some refining, but the melodic nature that Smoove'L creates overall on Ice Cups And Shootouts sets him up in the right direction for success.

Listen to Smoove'L's debut album Ice Cups And Shootouts via Interscope Records right now on all streaming platforms. Let us know your favorite tracks down below in the comments after giving the LP a play or two:

Tracklist:

1. "Bag Talk"

2. "Get Bands"

3. "Choices"

4. "Long Nights"

5. "Bae Boo Stink"

6. "Like Me"

7. "4 The Fashion"

8. "Get Married"

9. "Since Way Back"

10. "Down Bad" (feat. Fleazi Bambino)

11. "Rounds"

12. "Interact" (feat. Toosii)

13. "No Matter What"

14. "Fuck the Other Side"

15. "Apollo"

16. "Period."

17. "Different"