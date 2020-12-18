Fleazi Bambino
Music
Smoove'L Aims For King Of NY Status With Debut Album "Ice Cups And Shootouts"
Smoove'L is aiming to be the next Brooklyn native to make a claim on the rap scene, and his debut album "Ice Cups And Shootouts" may be the one to put him at the top.
By
Keenan Higgins
Dec 18, 2020
