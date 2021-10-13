Slimelife Shawty Shares New Album "Better Living" Executive Produced By Lil Durk

Atlanta rapper Slimelife Shawty is back with his new studio album Better Living, which is executive produced by Lil Durk.

The street rapper has been rising for the last few years, getting close to artists including Lil Durk, Young Thug, and more. It was announced a couple of days ago that Slime would be releasing his new album Better Living this week, and the project has officially arrived with fourteen new songs.

The emotionally honest rapper has songs with Future, Jackboy, Nardo Wick, and Smurk on the album, which is placing Slime as the next rapper to blow out of Atlanta. With so much momentum on his side, it feels like it's inevitable that he will level up.

Check out the new album below and let us know your favorite song.

Tracklist:

1. Suit Me Up (feat. Lil Durk)

2. Freestyle

3. Old Times (feat. Future)

4. In A Min (feat. Nardo Wick)

5. Slatt Bizness

6. No Brakes

7. Pick Your Side (feat. Jackboy)

8. Where’s The Love

9. Only The Slimes

10. One Of A Kind

11. Just How It Is

12. Trenches

13. Still At It

14. Baby Boy