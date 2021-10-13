mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Slimelife Shawty Shares New Album "Better Living" Executive Produced By Lil Durk

Alex Zidel
October 13, 2021 11:27
Better Living
Slimelife Shawty

Slimelife Shawty's new album "Better Living" features Lil Durk, Future, Jackboy, and Nardo Wick.


Atlanta rapper Slimelife Shawty is back with his new studio album Better Living, which is executive produced by Lil Durk.

The street rapper has been rising for the last few years, getting close to artists including Lil Durk, Young Thug, and more. It was announced a couple of days ago that Slime would be releasing his new album Better Living this week, and the project has officially arrived with fourteen new songs.

The emotionally honest rapper has songs with Future, Jackboy, Nardo Wick, and Smurk on the album, which is placing Slime as the next rapper to blow out of Atlanta. With so much momentum on his side, it feels like it's inevitable that he will level up.

Check out the new album below and let us know your favorite song.

Tracklist:

1. Suit Me Up (feat. Lil Durk)
2. Freestyle
3. Old Times (feat. Future)
4. In A Min (feat. Nardo Wick)
5. Slatt Bizness
6. No Brakes
7. Pick Your Side (feat. Jackboy)
8. Where’s The Love
9. Only The Slimes
10. One Of A Kind
11. Just How It Is
12. Trenches
13. Still At It
14. Baby Boy

