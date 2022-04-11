Slim Jxmmi shared a message for his haters on Twitter, earlier this week, and teased that a new album from Rae Sremmurd is on the way. The duo featuring himself and his brother, Swae Lee, hasn't released a full-length project since SR3MM in 2018.

"For those saying i 'Fell off' i beg to differ. Im healthy, happy, i got beautiful kids, a nice new condo overlooking the ocean, and a beautiful catalogue," he wrote in his tweet. "Sremm 4 Loading stay tuned!"



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

The "No Flex Zone" rappers have been teasing a new project throughout 2022, revealing back in March that they plan to release the album in May.

"Album is dropping in May," Swae said during a live stream on Instagram. "The album is dropping in May and that's on my fucking pops man. That's on Sullivan n***a."

"The album's fucking dropping in May," Jxmmi added at the time. "Y'all heard it!"

SR3MM featured several popular singles including "Perplexing Pegasus", "T'd Up", and "Powerglide" and debuted number six on the US Billboard 200. While the two have been mostly quiet in the time since, Lee did team up with Post Malone for the US Billboard Hot 100 topping track, "Sunflower," in 2018.

Check out Jxmmi's recent tweet below.