Rae Sremmurd took the game by storm in January of 2015 with the release of their debut album, SremmLife. The album was the embodiment of wild nights and reckless abandon, filled to the brim with party bangers and speaker shakers produced by Mike WiLL Made-It. Singles such as "No Type," "No Flex Zone," Throw Sum Mo" (with Nicki Minaj and Young Thug), and "This Could Be Us" all entered the Top 50 on Billboard's Hot 100. The larger-than-life debut went platinum, instantaneously skyrocketing Swae Lee and Jxmmi into stardom.



The duo, both hailing from Mississipi, is locked and loaded for a new release. On January 22nd, Rae Sremmurd posted a clip of their new music. The caption stated "SREMM 4 CLOSER THAN EVER," signifying that their sights are set on releasing a new album in the near future.

Rae Sremmurd has released a pretty hefty catalog since their debut album took off. Not only has the duo dropped SremmLife 2, a follow-up to the first iteration, they released a structurally different body of work entitled SR3MM. SR3MM functioned as a triple album, with solo projects from Swae Lee and Jxmmi incorporated into its build. The solo pieces were aptly named Swaecation and Jxmtro.

While SremmLife 2 went platinum, following in the footsteps of its predecessor, SR3MM had slightly less commercial success. With a nearly 2 hour long runtime altogether, and no number one Billboard hits like SremmLife 2's "Black Beatles," the dip in performance was reasonable. Still, SR3MM performed well, going gold and gaining fans' interest in the duo's solo appearances going forward.

