Bompton rapper YG has been through a lot this year. He's been forced to say goodbye to some of his close friends, including Nipsey Hussle, because of gun violence. He nearly lost another one of his homies when his close collaborator Slim 400 was targeted in a shooting last month. The rapper ended up surviving nine shots and now, he's speaking out and addressing the men that tried to end his life.



Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

In one of the first photo updates since Slim was the victim of a shooting, the Compton personality thanks everybody who had a hand in saving his life. He posted a photo of himself in his hospital bed, keeping his sense of humour intact throughout the trauma. "I wanna thank the staff at the hospital for helpin me shake back I owe y’all #Roscoes or #TacoMell 4 life," wrote Slim 400. He followed that up with a message clowning his shooters. "God I thank whoeva was poppin 4 buyn them shells at walmart I’m here 4 a reason Hol’Upppp."

Clearly, Slim 400 isn't impressed with the ammunition that was fired at him. He's obviously thankful that he's still alive but he decided to use this opportunity to have some fun at his haters' expense, ribbing them for their failure in taking him out of the game. Keep praying for Slim 400!