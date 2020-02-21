As the world continues to pray for Slick Woods's recovery, the top model has been lavishing in the love of a lady friend. It was two days ago when Slick shared a selfie on Instagram that showed her with a swollen lip. "Man another seizure f*ck the bulls*ht I’m going vegan #faceplant," she wrote in the caption. The model was diagnosed with cancer, now in its third stage, and has been undergoing chemotherapy. Slick has also been sharing updates with her fans throughout her journey.



Fernanda Calfat / Stringer / Getty Images

Viewers were surprised to see Slick Woods on the last season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood alongside her then-boyfriend, Micky Munday. The rapper and Slick were reportedly living together with their children at one point, but it's now clear that they've decided to part ways. Over the last two days, Slick has been sharing photos of herself and her female companion—but this may be a former lover of the past that has rekindled romance.

"Me n my bby against the world," Slick captioned one photo. In another of Slick's girlfriend kissing her on the cheek, the model wrote, "Bby talk to me nice." In a third, "Love you like cooked food." When a fan asked about what happened to Micky, Slick reportedly said, "Our relationship expired." Check out the photos below.