Slick Woods is admired for being one of the most badass models around. Her look and attitude understandably grabbed the attention of chief badgal, Rihanna and Slick began serving as the face of Fenty campaigns. Since Slick first graced a Fenty Beauty ad, she became hailed as Rihanna's muse and started popping up all over the place. The 23-year-old even joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood alongside her boyfriend, Micky Munday.

While things have been looking up for Slick, yesterday, she shared that she's undergoing chemotherapy. Although we don't know exactly what illness the chemo is treating, we do know that Slick is approaching the situation with a sense of humor. She revealed this news in a lighthearted IG post of her partying with Micky and other friends. Her tongue-out pose is captioned: "How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it #atleastimalreadybald."

Taraji. P. Henson shared well wishes in the comments, writing: "You are already on the other side of this heathy and strong like it never happened. I adore you." Micky also gave the motivational message, "u got this," with a guitar emoji that likely references her rockstar tenacity.

Sending love and light to Slick.