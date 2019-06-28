Slick Rick Makes His 20-Year Return With "Midas Touch"

With over 30 years in the game, Slick Rick is back after a short hiatus, to show he's still making moves. Recently appearing on the tracks "No Stylist" and "Constant," with French Montana, and the Black Eyed Peas (respectively), the British/American MC returns today with a video to accompany his two-for-one single: “Can’t Dance To A Track That Ain’t Got No Soul” and “Midas Touch.” The collaged single is the first original song to be released from Rick since 1990.

“Music and art is about what moves you and connects to your spirit,” Slick Rick says in an interview with Hypebeast. “This mini project is all about self-expression, inspiration versus pressure, and being true to thy self. In life, It’s all about what resonates to the very inner fibers of our existence. You feel me?” The second song, "Midas Touch" is another unreleased cut that is debuting for the first time today. Available on all streaming platforms, both songs can be heard one after the other, via an accompanying visual that features appearances from Black-ish actor Miles Brown, World of Dance champion Kida the Great, MC Lyte, French Montana, YoYo, and DJ Kaos.