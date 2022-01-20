Skip Bayless is perhaps the most wrong yet outspoken voice in sports media today. Over the last couple of decades, Bayless has made quite the name for himself thanks to his hot takes, and antics while working for shows like First Take and Undisputed. While many find Bayless to be extremely annoying, he is actually quite popular amongst hardcore sports fans who find his takes to be entertaining. If you interpret Bayless as a troll, he is a lot more fun to watch, especially when paired with Shannon Sharpe.

This week, Skip has been in a state of despair as his Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. Skip has been looking for answers, and today, he launched an offensive against none other than Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who hasn't accomplished much in the two years he has been at the helm.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

In the clip below, Skip absolutely unleashed on McCarthy, stating that all he does as a coach is stand on the sidelines and manage the clock in the worst ways imaginable. Bayless believes McCarthy needs to be fired immediately, as the Cowboys will simply slip into further mediocrity if a move isn't made soon.

"Mike McCarthy got exposed this year. He's a fraud. He's an imposter, he's nothing but a spectator during games," Bayless said. "Mike McCarthy adds little to nothing to the final product that should’ve been a Cowboys team advancing to play GOAT at GOAT this Sunday."

For now, the Cowboys seem quite content with McCarthy, which means fans shouldn't expect any changes, anytime soon. After all, two years typically isn't enough time for a coach to really find their groove, especially after their QB was injured for the entire first season of their tenure.

