Skip Bayless has been giving LeBron James quite a bit of praise as of late, which is admittedly pretty rare for the Undisputed host. Bayless has always been particularly hard on LeBron, and even when the superstar is playing his best basketball, Skip finds ways to disparage him. Recently, however, Bayless claimed that LeBron was an MVP candidate who was playing some inspired basketball for a man who is currently 37 years old and in his 19th NBA season.

Having dished out all of this praise, Bayless quickly realized he needed to reel it back in a little, and today, he went back to criticizing the Lakers' leader. Following a 37-point loss to the Nuggets, LeBron refused to speak to the media, and in the eyes of Bayless, this was unacceptable. On today's shoe, Skip ripped into LeBron, noting that as a leader, he needs to take the punches when his team falters.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

"LeBron is not only the face of this franchise, he is the face of the league. You cannot duck after losing by 37 at Denver. You just can't," Skip said before tweeting "LeBron: you are THE leader of the Los Angeles Lakers. When that loss happens, you have to speak, in part to protect your teammates. LeBron left his team to take shots at the podium that he should've taken first."

LeBron and the Lakers have had plenty of issues this season, and now that they are 22-22, it is clear that they are simply mediocre. With that being said, it would make sense that LeBron is simply unhappy with how things have gone down, however, Skip certainly make a salient point.

