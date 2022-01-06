In a shocking turn of events, Skip Bayless has come to the defense of LeBron James, arguing in favor of Lebron as the NBA's potential MVP frontrunner, and hell has also frozen over. During this morning's airing of FS1's Undisputed, Skip Bayless can be heard giving LeBron copious amounts of admiration as he acknowledges the hardships that the 37-year-old player has overcome this season and how this lit a fire in the veteran.

Per Bayless:

"I gotta tell you from my heart, I think he's got a good shot at winning MVP. Because of narrative. I think the Russell WestBRICK narrative will work to his advantage even though it was LeBron's fault that he's here. In the larger picture, people are gonna say 'look what he's overcoming. He's overcoming the guy who's running away with the turnover lead in the NBA. The guy who clearly has become a liability to the Lakers. And LeBron is playing at the highest level we've ever seen a year 19 player play."

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

While Skip's rhetoric is shocking, to say the least, he makes some excellent points regarding Lebron's MVP candidacy. It's no secret that the LA Lakers have been a bit disappointing this year and haven't quite lived up to the hype surrounding the team's fully-loaded roster. But LeBron, in true LeBron fashion, has put the team on his back as of late with averages of 28.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. When you think about it, he is statically having one of his best seasons since joining the historic Lakers franchise.

What do you think? Does Skip have a point about Lebron's MVP candidacy? Or do you think Steph Curry and Kevin Durant make more of a compelling case? Sound off in the comments below.