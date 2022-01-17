When the Dallas Cowboys took to the field to play against the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round yesterday, fans were expecting the Cowboys to completely choke. In the end, that is exactly what they did as they got off to a horrendous start that had them down 23-6. Eventually, Dallas was able to slowly make a comeback, although they fell short as they eventually lost the game 23-17.

The Cowboys had a chance to win it late, but poor clock management ultimately cost them a win, and it was only made worse as the official wasn't able to set the ball in time for the Cowboys to get another chance at the end zone.

This sequence of events had Skip Bayless in shambles as his beloved Cowboys lost another winnable playoff game. As you can see in the tweets below, Bayless was inconsolable, and it made for a pretty hilarious tweeting spree.

"WHAT??????? THE UMPIRE KNOCKED DAK OVER. DAK WAS READY. THE UMPIRE WAS LATE!!! HE DID NOT DO HIS JOB QUICKLY ENOUGH. COWBOYS SHOULD'VE HAD ONE SHOT AT THE END ZONE FROM THE 20. DOABLE!!! JUST ABSURD," Bayless wrote. "I'll be the first to admit the Cowboys didn't deserve to win after committing 14 penalties. BUT THEY DID DESERVE THAT LAST SHOT TO PULL OFF THE MIRACLE. THE UMPIRE BLEW IT. THEY WERE ROBBED OF A SHOT AT YET ANOTHER COWBOYS-49ERS STUNNER. JUST MAKES ME BLEEPIN SICK."

Bayless then posted a picture of himself in which he appeared to be in real physical pain over the loss. Needless to say, this morning's episode of Undisputed is going to be a bit of a doozy.

