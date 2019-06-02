mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skepta, WizKid & Lay-Z Make For A Special Troika On "Glow in the Dark"

Devin Ch
June 02, 2019 12:13
Glow in the Dark
Skepta Feat. WizKid & Lay-Z

Skeppy mixes with Lay-Z and WizKid on "Glow in the Dark."


Skepta is well on his way to ushering in a whole new movement onto itself. Shy of delving into grime revivalism, Skeppy has actually zeroed in on a sound that is instinctual and impossible to misplace. Take his recent collaboration with Lay-Z and WizKid on for size. "Glow in the Dark," like many of the songs on Ignorance is Bliss, isn't particularly difficult to deconstruct.

The comparison that comes to mind with respect to Skepta's DIY practices is that of a devotee diligently listening to their coach's every instruction. When said coach leaves his disciples for an incentivized retirement, only the sponge-like Skepta is able to sustain himself. The rest of the peons slip through the cracks.

The other participants on "Glow in the Dark" are also deserving of praise. Lay-Z's refrain is pretty soft on the ears, there's no denying it. He and WizKid kind of swap places at one point without notifying the audience. Tell me, can spot the difference?

Quotable Lyrics:

I knew what it was to be black way before I was on the GQ cover
How you gonna question me about colour?
What you know about Nelson Mandela?
Man, I get anti as ever
Yeah, I can do serious, I can do mean
Tell a supremacist that I'm supreme.

- Skeppy

Skepta WizKid Lay-Z Ignorance Is Bliss new album introspective afrobeats
