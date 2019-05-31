Skepta Shares His Introspective Album "Ignorance Is Bliss"

It was New Year's Day 2019 when Skepta began crafting the follow-up to his critically-acclaimed 2016 release Konnichiwa. The London artist shared that he buckled down during the recording to of Ignorance Is Bliss, even ridding himself of a few vices. "I stopped smoking this year," Skepta said. "All my friends smoke, and I just needed to lock myself in the studio. I was in my own psychedelic world for time making the album."

Ignorance Is Bliss showcases the maturation of the U.K. grime artist as he lyrically tackles more personal issues. Skepta announced the release of the record last month and dropped the visuals for his singles "Greaze Mode" and "Bullet From A Gun." Other standout tracks on the album are the R&B-blended "Glow In The Dark" featuring Lay Z and WizKid along with "Pure Water" that has its own sort of braggy-ish swagger.

Skepta's Ignorance Is Bliss was released on his label Boy Better Know and features artists including Nafe Smallz, Key!, J Hus, Cheb Rabi, B Live, Lancey Foux, Lay Z, and WizKid. Check out the grime heavyweight's latest record and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Bullet From A Gun

2. Greaze Mode ft. Nafe Smallz

3. Redrum ft. Key!

4. No Sleep

5. What Do You Mean? ft. J Hus

6. Going Through It

7. Same Old Story

8. Love Me Not ft. Cheb Rabi & B Live

9. Animal Instinct ft. Lancey Foux

10. Glow In The Dark ft. Lay-Z & WizKid

11. You Wish

12. Gangsta ft. Boy Better Know

13. Pure Water