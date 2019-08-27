Last year, SiR made a strong impression with his November project, which solidified him as one of the smoothest vocalists on scene, if not the most underrated. Now, riding the high of his excellent single "Hair Down," featuring a verse from his elusive TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar, SiR has come through to reveal the full tracklist for Chasing Summer. The album, which arrives this Friday August 30th, is lined with solid appearances from both lyricists and singers alike. Check it out for yourself below:



1. Hair Down (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

2. John Redcorn

3. You - Can't - Save - Me

4. La List (feat. Smino)

5. Fire

6. New Sky (feat. Kadhja Bonet)

7. Lucy's Love (feat. Lil Wayne)

8. That's Why I Love You (feat. Sabrina Claudio)

9. Touchdown

10. Wires In The Way

11. Still Blue (feat. Jill Scott)

12. Mood (feat. Zacari)

13. The Recipe

14. LA

Production is set to come in an equally stacked package, with contributions from Boi 1da, Sounwave, Kal Banx, J. LBS, Carter Lang, Lordquest, and SiR himself. Expect plenty of musicality to be found on Chasing Summer, and look for SiR to begin turning heads upon its release; he's already been on our radar, and we look forward to seeing what he has in store on his biggest go-around to date. Are you going to be listening in?