Kendrick Lamar Hops On SiR's New Single "Hair Down"

Earlier this week, SiR announced some major news, telling the world that he would finally be returning with a new single after signing a deal with RCA Records. The TDE artist has been relatively silent for the last year and he's ready to pick back up where he left off. Announcing a single with Kendrick Lamar titled "Hair Down," the song has officially been released and is available on all streaming platforms.

Speaking to Zane Lowe about the new record, SiR said that it's just the start of something truly exciting. "The song is about being confident in yourself," said the artist before touching on his experience working with Kenny. "He’s living his life and he definitely let it be known in that verse. I’m a huge fan, I don’t even got to really say it, you know what I mean? You should’ve seen me in a session when he was recording his verse, I’m sitting there like a kid."

Alongside the new track, a video went live today at noon for the premiere. SiR's new album Chasing Summer will be out on August 30. What do you think of the first single from the project?

Quotable Lyrics:

If I take off my coat, do you promise to stay?

If I gave you my heart, would you throw it away?

Do you mean what you say when you tell me you love me?

Do you really?

Do you really?