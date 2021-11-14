Silk Sonic Sing About Getting Lucky On “777”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are tremendous as artists on their own, but when they come together to create music as Silk Sonic, you simply can’t deny their stardom. At midnight on Friday, the R&B duo unleashed An Evening With Silk Sonic, a short and sweet nine-track project that’s exactly what the doctor ordered to cure your winter blues.

Although they did enlist help from friends on other songs, Mars and Paak handle “777,” one of our personal favourites, by themselves. The two-minute and 45-second long funky beat carries listeners into an upbeat mood while the hitmakers share lines about getting lucky in beautiful Las Vegas.

“Blow the dice for me (Hoo)/Put your pretty-ass lips together/Blow it real nice for me (Blow it real nice for me)/Yeah, I'm tryna hit a lick,” the “When I Was Your Man” singer saucily belts in the first verse, followed by Anderson .Paak calling out for the “big booty hoes” to meet him in the penthouse.

The duo trades verses for the duration of the song, and on the chorus 35-year-old sings, “Pretty motherfucker with some money to blow/I'm 'bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll.” Clearly, “777” is a magic number.

Are you rocking with Silk Sonic’s new delivery? Let us know what tracks are stuck in your head in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Stacks on stacks (Stacks), racks on racks (Racks)

Moonwalk to the money like I'm Mike Jack

Yes, I'm faded, pupils dilated

But the man in the mirror sayin', "Go on, get your paper”